 Omidiji receives late invite for Super Falcons' friendly with France - The Punch — Nigeria Today
Omidiji receives late invite for Super Falcons’ friendly with France – The Punch

Posted on Apr 3, 2018 in Sports


Netherlands-based player, Sophia Omidiji, has received a late call-up invite to the Super Falcons for Friday's friendly with France in Le Mans. Omidiji, who plays for Dutch topflight side S.B.V Excelsior, disclosed this on her twitter handle @vegas2nl

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

