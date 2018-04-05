Omisore bows to forces, moves to dump PDP — Nigeria Today

Omisore bows to forces, moves to dump PDP
In the aftermath of the March 25 congress of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State, in which Mr Soji Adangunodo emerged as the substantive Chairman of the party in the state, a former Deputy Governor and chieftain of the party, Iyiola Omisore is set dump the party. DAILY POST authoritatively gathered from the […]
Omisore bows to forces, moves to dump PDP
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!