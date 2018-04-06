Omisore Dumps PDP — Nigeria Today

Omisore Dumps PDP

Former Deputy Governor of Osun State, Senator Iyiola Omisore, has reportedly dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The News Agency Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that Omisore’s supporters were seen burning flags of the party angrily.

At the time of filing this report, Omisore was yet to announce his new party to pursue his governorship ambition.

Reacting to Omisore’s defection, Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Diran Odeyemi, said Omisore was making a wrong political decision.

Odeyemi said: “It is unfortunate that Otunba (Omisore) is making a wrong political decision. He should have learnt from those who left PDP and came back. In politics, you don’t win all the time.

So, if he does not have his way this time around, it does not mean he cannot make his way some other time. It’s his decision anyway.”

