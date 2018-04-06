Omisore’s Supporters Burn PDP Flags At Party Secretariat — Nigeria Today

Omisore’s Supporters Burn PDP Flags At Party Secretariat

Supporters of Senator Iyiola Omisore on Thursday invaded the Peoples Democratic Party Secretariat at the Ogo Oluwa area along the Osogbo/Gbongan Expressway, Osogbo, lowered the party flags and set them ablaze. The signpost of the PDP erected in front of the building was also vandalised and the party logos and emblems were removed by the […]

The post Omisore’s Supporters Burn PDP Flags At Party Secretariat appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

