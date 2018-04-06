 Omisore’s Supporters Burn PDP Flags At Party Secretariat — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Omisore’s Supporters Burn PDP Flags At Party Secretariat

Posted on Apr 6, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

Supporters of Senator Iyiola Omisore on Thursday invaded the Peoples Democratic Party Secretariat at the Ogo Oluwa area along the Osogbo/Gbongan Expressway, Osogbo, lowered the party flags and set them ablaze. The signpost of the PDP erected in front of the building was also vandalised and the party logos and emblems were removed by the […]

The post Omisore’s Supporters Burn PDP Flags At Party Secretariat appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.