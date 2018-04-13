Omo-Agege: Urhobo people blow hot over suspension of Delta senator — Nigeria Today

Omo-Agege: Urhobo people blow hot over suspension of Delta senator

The Urhobo people of Delta State have dragged the Senate before a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, over the suspension of their kinsman, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege from the red chamber. DAILY POST recalls that Omo-Agege, representing Delta Central Senatorial district was during Thursday plenary suspended for 90 legislative days. The Senate Committee on Public […]

Omo-Agege: Urhobo people blow hot over suspension of Delta senator

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

