 Omo-Agege: Why AGF Should Protect The Constitution — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Omo-Agege: Why AGF Should Protect The Constitution

Posted on Apr 17, 2018 in Opinion | 0 comments

One of the constitutional duties of the minister of justice is enforcing the laws and guide them from being broken. This responsibility is not limited to individuals but extends to organs and institutions of government. We do not expect the Attorney General to take any preventive measures on issues that are still recondite.  But when […]

The post Omo-Agege: Why AGF Should Protect The Constitution appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.