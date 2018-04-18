 Omo Agege’s Co-conspirators Attempt to Kidnap Senator Yayi — Nigeria Today
Omo Agege’s Co-conspirators Attempt to Kidnap Senator Yayi

Posted on Apr 18, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

Around the same time Omo-Agege led thugs into the chambers today, Senator Yayi Adeola was kidnapped right in front of the White House wing of the National Assembly. As Omo Agege highlighted from one of 3 SUVs, Senator Yayi was pushed into one of the SUVs and attempt was made to drive him out of […]

The post Omo Agege’s Co-conspirators Attempt to Kidnap Senator Yayi appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

