Omo-Agege’s suspension, invitation to anarchy, says constituents — Nigeria Today

Omo-Agege’s suspension, invitation to anarchy, says constituents

Suspension of Senator

Ovie Omo-Agege (APC, Delta

Central) for 90 legislative days

by the Senate for challenging the

sequence of next year’s general

election has been described as an

invitation to anarchy.

This was the position of many

constituents of the suspended

senator who protested yesterday

at the entrance of the National

Assembly in Abuja.

Senator Omo-Agege, who was

suspended on April 12 over

remarks that he made against

the new sequence of elections

adopted by the Senate in the

now vetoed 2018 Electoral Bill,

claimed that the amendment

was targeted at President

Muhammadu Buhari.

The lawmaker, however,

forcefully attended Senate

plenary last week Wednesday,

April 18, the same day that

some armed thugs stormed the

chamber and carted away its

mace.

But his constituents under the

aegis of Delta Central Collective

protested yesterday, demanding

for the recall of the embattled

senator and declared that his

continued suspension is an

invitation to anarchy.

The group in a written speech

signed by its Chairman, Chief

Clever Akpovona Egbeji,

and forwarded to the Senate

president, described Omo-

Agege’s suspension as illegal

since, according to them, based

on previous rulings of the courts,

neither the Senate nor the House

of Representatives has the right

or power to suspend any of its

members.

According to them, “the Senate

has no constitutional powers

to suspend any of its members

as established by judgments to

that effect in the case of Senator Ali Ndume vs the Senate in

2017, Bauchi State House of

Assembly vs. Hon Danna,

and House of Representatives

vs. Hon (now Senator)

Dino Melaye and others in

2009/2010”.

The protesters added that

their protests would continue

as long as the Senate refuses to

rescind its illegal suspension

slammed on Omo-Agege.

Meanwhile, a female

Sergeant-At-Arms, Hajia

Amina Musa, collected the

written speech from the group,

saying she will deliver it to the

Senate president immediately

