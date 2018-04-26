Omo-Agege’s suspension, invitation to anarchy, says constituents — Nigeria Today

Omo-Agege’s suspension, invitation to anarchy, says constituents
Suspension of Senator
Ovie Omo-Agege (APC, Delta
Central) for 90 legislative days
by the Senate for challenging the
sequence of next year’s general
election has been described as an
invitation to anarchy.
This was the position of many
constituents of the suspended
senator who protested yesterday
at the entrance of the National
Assembly in Abuja.
Senator Omo-Agege, who was
suspended on April 12 over
remarks that he made against
the new sequence of elections
adopted by the Senate in the
now vetoed 2018 Electoral Bill,
claimed that the amendment
was targeted at President
Muhammadu Buhari.
The lawmaker, however,
forcefully attended Senate
plenary last week Wednesday,
April 18, the same day that
some armed thugs stormed the
chamber and carted away its
mace.
But his constituents under the
aegis of Delta Central Collective
protested yesterday, demanding
for the recall of the embattled
senator and declared that his
continued suspension is an
invitation to anarchy.
The group in a written speech
signed by its Chairman, Chief
Clever Akpovona Egbeji,
and forwarded to the Senate
president, described Omo-
Agege’s suspension as illegal
since, according to them, based
on previous rulings of the courts,
neither the Senate nor the House
of Representatives has the right
or power to suspend any of its
members.
According to them, “the Senate
has no constitutional powers
to suspend any of its members
as established by judgments to
that effect in the case of Senator Ali Ndume vs the Senate in
2017, Bauchi State House of
Assembly vs. Hon Danna,
and House of Representatives
vs. Hon (now Senator)
Dino Melaye and others in
2009/2010”.
The protesters added that
their protests would continue
as long as the Senate refuses to
rescind its illegal suspension
slammed on Omo-Agege.
Meanwhile, a female
Sergeant-At-Arms, Hajia
Amina Musa, collected the
written speech from the group,
saying she will deliver it to the
Senate president immediately
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!