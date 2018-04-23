Omoni Oboli launches Feeding Outreach “Sister Lizzy's Kitchen” in memory of Late Mum - BellaNaija — Nigeria Today

Omoni Oboli launches Feeding Outreach “Sister Lizzy’s Kitchen” in memory of Late Mum – BellaNaija
|
BellaNaija
|
Omoni Oboli launches Feeding Outreach “Sister Lizzy's Kitchen” in memory of Late Mum
BellaNaija
Nollywood actress and latest author in town, Omoni Oboli, turned forty yesterday and to celebrate her new age, she spent her day with the children of Makoko by launching her feeding outreach, Sister Lizzy's Kitchen. Sister Lizzy's Kitchen is an Omoni …
Omoni Oboli immortalises mum with “Sister Lizzy's Kitchen”
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!