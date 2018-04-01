Omotola Jalade: I still earn royalties in dollars from my songs - TheCable — Nigeria Today

Omotola Jalade: I still earn royalties in dollars from my songs – TheCable
|
TheCable
|
Omotola Jalade: I still earn royalties in dollars from my songs
TheCable
Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde says she still earns royalties in dollars from her songs despite being inactive on the music scene for years. The actress, singer, and philanthropist made the disclosure while sharing her story of overcoming challenges as part of …
Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Counts Her Blessings Via The #YetIWon Challenge
Omotola Jalade's daughter celebrates 21st birthday in style
I was Banned for 2years in Nollywood but I Survived…Actress, Omotola Jalade
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!