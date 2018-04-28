 On National Drug Take Back Day Google and DEA make taking back drugs easier — Nigeria Today
On National Drug Take Back Day Google and DEA make taking back drugs easier

Posted on Apr 28, 2018 in News, Technology | 0 comments

Working with the DEA, Google Maps introduced a locator tool for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. The tool finds a safe nearby place to dispose of unneeded prescriptions. Flushing or throwing drugs out pollutes the water supply.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

