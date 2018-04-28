On National Drug Take Back Day Google and DEA make taking back drugs easier — Nigeria Today

On National Drug Take Back Day Google and DEA make taking back drugs easier

Working with the DEA, Google Maps introduced a locator tool for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. The tool finds a safe nearby place to dispose of unneeded prescriptions. Flushing or throwing drugs out pollutes the water supply.

The post On National Drug Take Back Day Google and DEA make taking back drugs easier appeared first on Digital Trends.

