Onazi dismisses injury fears - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Onazi dismisses injury fears
Vanguard
Onazi dismisses injury fears
Vanguard
Eagles midfielder, Ogenyi Onazi cooled off speculations that he will be out for a long spell following a hamstring injury he picked up during a Turkish Super Lig match, saying he will only be sidelined for about 10 days. Onazi Ogenyi. The former Lazio …
