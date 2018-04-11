 Onazi dismisses injury fears - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Onazi dismisses injury fears – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 11, 2018 in Sports


Vanguard

Eagles midfielder, Ogenyi Onazi cooled off speculations that he will be out for a long spell following a hamstring injury he picked up during a Turkish Super Lig match, saying he will only be sidelined for about 10 days. Onazi Ogenyi. The former Lazio

