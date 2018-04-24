Ondo: 110,000 pupils to benefit from Home Grown School Programme — Nigeria Today

Ondo: 110,000 pupils to benefit from Home Grown School Programme

The Ondo State Government says over 110, 000 pupils will benefit from the Home Grown School Feeding Programme which took off on Monday.

Mrs Olubunmi Ademosun, Special Adviser to Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu on Multilateral and Inter Governmental Affairs, made the disclosure in an interview with the newsmen on Tuesday in Akure.

She revealed that 1,500 cooks had been mobilised across the 18 local government areas of the state for the programme.

“Environmentalists have also been trained and mobilised to ensure that the food are prepared in hygienic way.

“110,000 Primary 1-3 pupils across the three senatorial districts of the state will enjoy the free daily feeding.

“I must commend President Buhari for this initiative that will not only alleviate the burden of parents, but also increase the nutritional status of children.

“We pledge one hundred percent support for the success of this programme,” the governor’s aide said.

Ademosun assured that all government machinery have been mobilised to ensure the success of the programme.

The newsmen reports that a technical team from the Office of Vice President Yemi Osibajo had held a two-day strategic stakeholders’ meeting on the project in June 2017, preparatory to its take off in the state.

NAN

