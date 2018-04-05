 Ondo poly students to pay for N168m damages – Akeredolu — Nigeria Today
Ondo poly students to pay for N168m damages – Akeredolu

Posted on Apr 5, 2018 in Education | 0 comments

The N168 million damages caused by protesting students of  Rufus Giwa Polytechnic Owo (RUGIPO) at  the institution would be paid for by them, Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State said on Thursday. Akeredolu spoke  in Akure while receiving the report of the Committee of Inquiry on  the violent protest by students of the institution.

