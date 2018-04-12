 Ondo Poly Students To Pay N168m For Damaging School Properties — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Ondo Poly Students To Pay N168m For Damaging School Properties

Posted on Apr 12, 2018 in Education, News | 0 comments

Ondo Poly Students To Pay N168m For Damaging School Properties. The protest led to the invasion of the institution’s ICT centre, destruction of properties worth millions of Naira and the closure of the polytechnic. The management of Rufus Giwa Polytechnic has slammed the students of the school with N168m as damages for destroying school properties while …

The post Ondo Poly Students To Pay N168m For Damaging School Properties appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.