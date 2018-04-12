Ondo Poly Students To Pay N168m For Damaging School Properties — Nigeria Today

Ondo Poly Students To Pay N168m For Damaging School Properties

Ondo Poly Students To Pay N168m For Damaging School Properties. The protest led to the invasion of the institution’s ICT centre, destruction of properties worth millions of Naira and the closure of the polytechnic. The management of Rufus Giwa Polytechnic has slammed the students of the school with N168m as damages for destroying school properties while …

The post Ondo Poly Students To Pay N168m For Damaging School Properties appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

