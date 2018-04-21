Ondo to honour Gani Adams — Nigeria Today

Ondo to honour Gani Adams

By Dayo Johnson Akure

PROMINENT indigenes of Ondo State are billed to honour the newly installed Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Aare Gani Adams to a grand reception in Akure, Ondo the state capital today.

They will be led by the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, leader of Yoruba socio- political group, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, and National Chairman of Social Democratic Party (SDP), Chief Oluyemi Falae.

Other dignitaries expected include, the deputy governor of the state, Barrister Agboola Ajayi, legal luminary, Chief Ifedayo Adedipe (SAN), immediate past governor of the state, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko Senator Iyiola Omisore, and the state chairman of council of Obas, Oba Akadiri Momoh.

This was contained in a statement signed by the chairman and secretary of Aare Grand Reception Planning Committee, Hon. Bakkita Bello and Yemi Akintomide, respectively, in Akure.

They said that the reception was put together by some friends, well wishers and close associates of the newly installed Aare Onakakanfo to give him a befitting grand reception into Ondo State for the first time after Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi, Alaafin of Oyo crowned him as the 15th Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland.

Bello, a former Speaker of Ondo State House of Assembly said that “This honour becomes more historically significant and unique because it is the first time in the history of Yorubaland, that a son from outside the old Oyo Empire would be installed as the Aare Onakakanfo.

“We all know, recognize and respect Aare Gani Adams as a courageous advocate of cultural renaissance; a frontline defender of the interest of the Yoruba and Nigerian peoples at home and in the Diaspora; and a brave indefatigable son of Arigidi – Akoko, Ondo State.

“Hence our Committee considers it not only appropriate but indeed imperative to organize a Grand Reception cum Thanksgiving. The Reception is to enable us, on the one hand, appreciate, celebrate and thank Aare Gani Adams for being such an illustrious scion and worthy Ambassador of our State and race.

According to the statement “the events are slated as follows:Day 1,Friday, April 20, 2018: Jumat Service at Akure Central Mosque, Oba Adesida Road, Akure by 1pm, Day 2 Saturday, April 21, 2018. Reception Programme at The Arcade Ground, Akure by 11am, Day 3, Sunday, April 22, 2018. Special Thanksgiving Service at St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Arigidi -Oja, Arigidi Akoko.

The post Ondo to honour Gani Adams appeared first on Vanguard News.

