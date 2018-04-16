“One Corner” Crooner, Patapaa Exits VGMA After Loosing Out In Song Of The Year Awards — Nigeria Today

“One Corner” Crooner, Patapaa Exits VGMA After Loosing Out In Song Of The Year Awards

“One corner” crooner, Patapaa allegedly left the venue of Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) after Fancy Gadaam got song of the year award for his song “Total Cheat” featuring Sarkodie.

Patapaa Amisty, was captured in a video, leaving the Accra International Conference Centre, during the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) which took place on Saturday, April 14, 2018, and was co-hosted by John Dumelo alongside Berla Mundi.

One of the notable highlights of the night included epic performances by Sarkodie and Samini, both of whom walked away with awards. Samini grabbed the Reggae Dancehall song of the Year, with the song ‘My Own’ while Sarkodie was crowned the king of hiphop/hiplife. He also won the best rapper of the year award.

Patapaa was obviously angry for not winning the award has however taken to social media to express his faith in God for the future. According to him, he believes that God’s time is the best.

