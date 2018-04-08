 One dead in Trump Tower blaze in New York City - Toronto Star — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

One dead in Trump Tower blaze in New York City – Toronto Star

Posted on Apr 8, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Toronto Star

One dead in Trump Tower blaze in New York City
Toronto Star
A resident of the 58-storey Manhattan skyscraper owned by U.S. President Donald Trump said no evacuation notice was sent out during the fire that started on the 50th floor and killed one man. The fire department confirmed that sprinklers aren't
Man, 67, dies in fire on 50th floor of Trump Tower in New YorkThe Guardian
Trump Tower blaze kills one, injures four firefightersPremium Times
Trump Tower fire leaves millionaire art dealer dead and four firefighters injuredDaily Star
CBS News –Evening Standard –News24 –USA TODAY
all 359 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.