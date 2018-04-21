One feared killed, many injured as masquerades invade church during worship — Nigeria Today

One feared killed, many injured as masquerades invade church during worship

At least one person was feared dead yesterday while over 22 others sustained various degrees of injury when masquerades in their numbers invaded the Holy Ghost Adoration Ministry, Uke, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State. The masquerades, which were said to be celebrating a festival known as Uzo Iyi, invaded the worship ground, […]

