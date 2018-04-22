 One Killed, Many Injured as Masquerades Invade Church Service In Anambra — Nigeria Today
One Killed, Many Injured as Masquerades Invade Church Service In Anambra

Posted on Apr 22, 2018

At least one person died yesterday while over 22 others sustained various degrees of injury when masquerades in their numbers invaded the Holy Ghost Adoration Ministry, Uke, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State. The masquerades, who were said to be celebrating a festival known as Uzo Iyi, invaded the worship ground, beating up […]

