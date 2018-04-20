One killed, two injured in East Rand Mall shooting - Independent Online — Nigeria Today

One killed, two injured in East Rand Mall shooting – Independent Online
One killed, two injured in East Rand Mall shooting
Ekurhuleni – Gauteng police on Friday confirmed that a manhunt had been launched for three murder suspects following a shootout at a mall in Ekurhuleni. The shootout happened on Friday afternoon at around 12pm at the East Rand mall and left one person …
