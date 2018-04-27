 One month after, Dalung's panel on 'missing' IAAF $150000 grant yet to submit report - Guardian (blog) — Nigeria Today
One month after, Dalung’s panel on ‘missing’ IAAF $150000 grant yet to submit report – Guardian (blog)

One month after, Dalung's panel on 'missing' IAAF $150000 grant yet to submit report
We've not heard anything on doping allegation against Olamide George, says AFN official. The investigative panel set up by Sports Minister, Solomon Dalung to unearth the circumstances surrounding the alleged disappearance of $150,000 grant, which world

