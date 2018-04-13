One year after, Nigerian couple celebrate their adorable quintuplets’ first birthday with lovely photos — Nigeria Today

One year after, Nigerian couple celebrate their adorable quintuplets’ first birthday with lovely photos
News made the rounds this time last year when Oluwakemi Funmilayo Aminu and her husband Mark Imudia Uduehi, welcomed to their family and the world at large, a set of quintuplets.
It’s been one year now and the couple are celebrating their set of quintuplets on their first birthday – the toddlers were born in Abuja, when Uduehi from Ekpoma in Esan West Local Government Area, was then unemployed while his wife was a civil servant with the Nigerian Population Commission Abuja.
The Federal Government gave Uduehi a job with the Nigeria Building and Road Research Institute (NBRRI), Abuja. The couple was also given a three bedroom bungalow in one of the estates under the Federal Integrated Staff Housing (FISH) Scheme.
See more photos from their birthday shoot below:
