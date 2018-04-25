OnePlus opens London OnePlus 6 launch event to 1,000 of its biggest fans — Nigeria Today

OnePlus opens London OnePlus 6 launch event to 1,000 of its biggest fans

OnePlus will launch the OnePlus 6 on May 16 in London, and it’s selling 1,000 tickets to the event. Each person who attends will not only get to try the new phone out, but also walk away with a desirable OnePlus “swag bag.”

The post OnePlus opens London OnePlus 6 launch event to 1,000 of its biggest fans appeared first on Digital Trends.

