Online coalition to purchase Okowa’s re-election form — Nigeria Today

Online coalition to purchase Okowa’s re-election form

AHEAD of the 2019 general elections, members of Senator Ifeanyi Okowa Online Coalition have endorsed Senator Ifeanyi Okowa for a second term in office with a resolve to purchase nomination form for his re-election as the Governor of Delta State.

The group at a meeting in Asaba yesterday where android phones and laptops worth millions of naira were given to its members stated that they will raise fund as a group to purchase the nomination form.

They observed that the track record of programmes and project delivery by Governor Okowa has made the campaign for his continuation as Governor from 2019 to 2023 an easy job.

“We will buy the nomination form for the Governor, we will start saving, when the time comes, we will buy the form, visit the Governor and present the form to him, do the follow up by campaigning for the Governor till after the elections,” Hon. Godspower Asiuwhu, coordinator of the group said.

He continued, ‘the communication gadgets are for us to let the world know what the Governor is doing, what he has done and why he should be voted for overwhelmingly in the 2019 elections.”

“By buying the nomination form, it shows that this project is our project and if it is our project, we should work to achieve desired results,” Hon. Asiuwhu asserted and thanked members of the coalition for their commitment to project the programmes of Governor Okowa’s administration .

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Delta State, Mr Charles Aniagwu who bagged award with the Executive Assistant to Governor Okowa on Orientation, Barr. Eugene Uzum for their efforts in information management of Governor Okowa’s activities, noted that Governor Okowa was elected in 2015 because of his track record as a Senator and other positions he held in the past but, “in 2019, the projects he has executed across all the local government areas of Delta State will earn him a second term.”

Mr Aniagwu who listed some of the programmes and projects executed by Governor Okowa’s administration said, “the Governor has more than enough track record as a Governor to be re-elected, marketing Governor Okowa is not going to be a Herculean task, he will run on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the 2019 election will not be about money, it is going to be about performance and our Governor has performed.”

The CPS commended the group for resolving to purchase the nomination form for the re-election of the Governor in 2019, assuring that it was a positive development that will encourage Governor Okowa to do more.

