 Only 3.36m of billed electricity consumers have meters in Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Only 3.36m of billed electricity consumers have meters in Nigeria

Posted on Apr 20, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has made startling revelations that only 42% translating to 3,360 000 out of 8 million billed electricity Customers have meters in the country. Nathan Shatti, NERC commissioner in charge of Finance and Management Services, disclosed this at the Monthly NEXIER Power dialogue ‎for the month of April held in Abuja….

