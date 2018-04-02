Only change Buhari brought is changing criminals to saints – Bishop Yisa — Nigeria Today

Only change Buhari brought is changing criminals to saints – Bishop Yisa
The Anglican Bishop of Minna Diocese, Rt. Revd. Daniel Yisa, has said three years on, Nigerians are yet to experience the much-promised Change from the Buhari administration. In a sermon on the occasion of Easter celebration in Minna yesterday, Bishop Yisa alleged that “the only change the administration has succeeded in bringing is changing criminals […]
