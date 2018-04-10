Only PDP can defraud donors , says Obaseki — Nigeria Today

Only PDP can defraud donors , says Obaseki

Edo State government has said only Chief Dan Orbih and members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) defrauds donor agencies, such as the European Union (EU).

It said the Godwin Obaseki administration abide by rules guiding execution of projects with agencies such as European Union.

The government was reacting to claims by Orbih that the N4 billion water and sanitation project in partnership with EU was meant to defraud the agency.

Special Adviser to Governor Obaseki on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, in a statement, noted that the PDP is envious as the state breaks newer grounds by the day.

Osagie said Edo people would not be swayed by the lies of Edo PDP.

He explains: “To set the records straight, Edo State government paid N389 million to attract N700 million from the EU for water drilling and reticulation in Ovia South West and Etsako West local government areas.

‘’In Ovia South West, the projects are on course and are sighted at Iguatakpa, Omorodion, Okoro II, Agbontaen, Okponha, Oriakhi Waterside, Obobaifo, Ikoha, Oke-Abata, Oyunmwenyi, Iguobazuwa, Ojo Kassim, Udo, Obaretin, Ofumwengbe, Usen, and Obazumwen.”

Osagie added: “In Etsako West, the projects are located in Elele, Omhemi, Egbogio I, Egbogio II & III, Amob, Joseph Camp, Afowa, Ayogwiri, Ibienafe, Iyerekhu, Ughiole and Auchi Headworks.

“In Edo Central, the government attracted N700 million from the EU with N300 million counterpart fund to reticulate water from the dam built by the Federal Government, to Uromi and its environs.

‘’A meeting with the Federal Ministry of Budget and National Planning will hold in Abuja later this month on the project.”

The governor’s aide further said: “Two months ago, the governor released N600 million to attract N1.4 billion for water, sanitation and artisanal training in Orhionmwon, Uhunmwode and Owan West under Niger Delta Support Programme of EU.

“The N2 billion project covers water drilling, reticulation, sanitation in markets, public schools as well as training for 250 artisans to maintain water projects, some of who will be absorbed by the councils.

“The wisdom behind the training is to ensure that these water projects that billed to come on stream soon, will not be abandoned by lack of capacity to maintain them.

“The baseline survey for the N2 billion Orhionmwon, Uhunmwode and Owan West projects will be done on April 18 to verify suitability of locations for the projects. These are facts that can be verified at the office of the EU and the respective Federal Government agencies.”

