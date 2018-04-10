Onoja, Gov Bello’s Chief of Staff has threatened to kill me — Daily Post editor — Nigeria Today

Onoja, Gov Bello’s Chief of Staff has threatened to kill me — Daily Post editor

…Odunsi a lying janjaweed reporter; should go back to journalism school—Onoja

By Boluwaji Obahopo

LOKOJA—THE Deputy Editor of Daily Post Newspapers, Mr. Wale Odunsi, has petitioned the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, accusing Mr. Edward Onoja, Chief of Staff to Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, of threatening to kill him.

However, in a swift reaction, Mr. Onoja has refuted the claims, declaring that he has already instructed his lawyer to institute a law suit against the online newspaper over a false, disheartening and discrediting report that his wife, child and him were involved in a road mishap.

According to Onoja, “the Daily Post has reported that I am incapacitated and unconscious after the road mishap. So I ask how possible it is for an ‘unconscious’ person like me to threaten an able-bodied person?

“That cannot be true. It is the continuation of the spirit of lies that has enveloped them. That is a quantum of lies and falsehood. I never threatened anybody’s life.

“Wale Odunsi is a quack and ‘janjaweed’ reporter. I never travelled with my wife or child; I am hale and hearty.

“He should enroll back into a journalism school and spend at least six months to get the proper journalism training. They failed to look into the tenet of the journalism profession. They didn’t try to cross check the authenticity of the story.

“They will soon hear from my lawyer. But on the issue of threat to life; it is a lie. I didn’t and can’t threaten his (Odunsi) life.”

Odunsi’s petition

Meanwhile, in the petition submitted to the Force Headquarters in Abuja yesterday, Odunsi said: “Mr. Onoja called me at exactly 10:39a.m. on Sunday, April 8, via phone number 07088698212.

“The call was less than three minutes. He complained about a story we published about him and insisted it was false. I politely told him to write to our management to formally complain. But he dismissed my advice.

“He claimed the story was a hatchet job, but I quickly replied him that some other media houses reported a similar story.

“Mr. Onoja continued to speak in harsh tones and told me point blank that he would order a hit on me. I asked if he was threatening me and he said ‘Yes, mark my words. I will kill you’.

“He went on to say ‘Anywhere I see you, I will tear you apart’. These are weighty statements which any reasonable person must not take lightly.

“I am writing to you to please use your good offices to investigate this threat before my life is cut short.

“Even though I believe God Almighty gives and takes life, a direct and unequivocal statement such as Mr. Onoja’s should not be swept under the carpet.”

The post Onoja, Gov Bello’s Chief of Staff has threatened to kill me — Daily Post editor appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

