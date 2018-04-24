Onu challenges Nigerians on local production — Nigeria Today

Onu challenges Nigerians on local production
Minister of Science and
Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu,
has called on Nigerians to strive to
be self-reliance by producing their
needs.
Onu made the call while
inspecting the Igbo ukwu Museum
in Anambra state as part of official
itinerary to upgrade indigenous
technology to meet contemporary
standards.
He further said the President has
signed the Presidential Executive
Order 5, which gives ample
opportunities for engineers and
other professionals to be creative
and productive.
Onu called on Nigerians to
use their skills and talents to add
value to the abundant resources
around them and convert them to
the products and services that the
nation needs.
The Minister also appealed to the
young Nigerians to study the past
and tap from the ancestors who
produced great works of art and
artefact.
He noted that ancestors
understood the environment and
they used things that were in
the environment to attained selfreliance,
adding that the present
administration is preparing
Nigerians to be self-reliant.
“Technology is for use, we have
the intellect, we have the men
and women that can do this if
our forefathers did this, then we
don’t have any reason not to even
improve on it.
“Federal Ministry of Science
and Technology is working with
the Federal Ministry of Education
to see how we can start teaching
our young people at primary and
secondary school level, science and
technology, mathematics and other
science subjects in their indigenous
language,” he added
