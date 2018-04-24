Onu challenges Nigerians on local production — Nigeria Today

Onu challenges Nigerians on local production

Minister of Science and

Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu,

has called on Nigerians to strive to

be self-reliance by producing their

needs.

Onu made the call while

inspecting the Igbo ukwu Museum

in Anambra state as part of official

itinerary to upgrade indigenous

technology to meet contemporary

standards.

He further said the President has

signed the Presidential Executive

Order 5, which gives ample

opportunities for engineers and

other professionals to be creative

and productive.

Onu called on Nigerians to

use their skills and talents to add

value to the abundant resources

around them and convert them to

the products and services that the

nation needs.

The Minister also appealed to the

young Nigerians to study the past

and tap from the ancestors who

produced great works of art and

artefact.

He noted that ancestors

understood the environment and

they used things that were in

the environment to attained selfreliance,

adding that the present

administration is preparing

Nigerians to be self-reliant.

“Technology is for use, we have

the intellect, we have the men

and women that can do this if

our forefathers did this, then we

don’t have any reason not to even

improve on it.

“Federal Ministry of Science

and Technology is working with

the Federal Ministry of Education

to see how we can start teaching

our young people at primary and

secondary school level, science and

technology, mathematics and other

science subjects in their indigenous

language,” he added

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

