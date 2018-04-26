 Ooni Of Ife To Host Osinbajo, Sanusi, Others At YEN Awards — Nigeria Today
Ooni Of Ife To Host Osinbajo, Sanusi, Others At YEN Awards

Posted on Apr 26, 2018 in News, World | 0 comments

  The Young Entrepreneurs of Nigeria (YEN) has concluded arrangements for the  Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Enitan Babatunde Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, to host Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the emir of Kano, HRH Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal and other personalities at the YEN 2018 award night. A statement signed by the YEN […]

