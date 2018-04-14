Opabunmi urges Rohr to encourage youngsters - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Opabunmi urges Rohr to encourage youngsters – Vanguard



Vanguard Opabunmi urges Rohr to encourage youngsters

Vanguard

Former Super Eagles player, Femi Opabunmi has called on coach Gernot Rohr to build more confidence on the youngsters in the Super Eagles team going to the 2018 FIFA World Cup starting June in Russia. Gernot Rohr. Opabunmi at 17, made history as one of …

Rohr combs Europe for top 9 The Nation Newspaper



all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

