 Opabunmi urges Rohr to encourage youngsters - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Opabunmi urges Rohr to encourage youngsters – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 14, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Vanguard

Opabunmi urges Rohr to encourage youngsters
Vanguard
Former Super Eagles player, Femi Opabunmi has called on coach Gernot Rohr to build more confidence on the youngsters in the Super Eagles team going to the 2018 FIFA World Cup starting June in Russia. Gernot Rohr. Opabunmi at 17, made history as one of
Rohr combs Europe for top 9The Nation Newspaper

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.