 OPCW confirms UK findings pointing poisoning of former spy to Russia - Daily Sun — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

OPCW confirms UK findings pointing poisoning of former spy to Russia – Daily Sun

Posted on Apr 15, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Daily Sun

OPCW confirms UK findings pointing poisoning of former spy to Russia
Daily Sun
“The international chemical weapons watchdog have confirmed the findings of the United Kingdom relating to the identity of the toxic chemical used in the attempted assassination of Mr Skripal and his daughter, and which also resulted in the

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.