OPCW confirms UK findings pointing poisoning of former spy to Russia - TODAY.NG — Nigeria Today

OPCW confirms UK findings pointing poisoning of former spy to Russia
The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) report has confirmed the findings of the United Kingdom relating to the identity of the toxic chemical that was used in Salisbury, and severely injured three people. UK world-leading …
