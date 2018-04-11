 OPEC chatter, easing trade tensions lift oil prices higher - UPI.com — Nigeria Today
OPEC chatter, easing trade tensions lift oil prices higher – UPI.com

Posted on Apr 11, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


UPI.com

OPEC chatter, easing trade tensions lift oil prices higher
Chinese President Xi Jinping holds out olive branch, but warns that a Cold War mentality to trade is out of fashion. By Daniel J. Graeber | April 10, 2018 at 9:41 AM. Comments 0 Comments. share with facebook · share with twitter. Comments 0 Comments
Saudi Arabia Says Don't Want Oil Prices To Rise To "Unreasonable Levels"NDTV
OPEC does not want to move oil prices 'to any unreasonable level': FalihPlatts
Nigeria: OPEC Upstream Oil, Gas Investment Hits $156bnAllAfrica.com
Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide –Reuters –Business Insider Australia –Livemint
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

