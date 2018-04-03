 OPEC daily basket price up - Trend News Agency — Nigeria Today
OPEC daily basket price up – Trend News Agency

Posted on Apr 3, 2018 in Business


Trend News Agency

OPEC daily basket price up
Trend News Agency
The price of OPEC basket of fourteen crudes stood at $66.48 a barrel on Apr.2, as compared to $65.87 per barrel on March 29, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations. The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes (ORB) is made up of the following: Saharan

