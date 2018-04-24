Open House Lagos 2018 Activity Line Up — Nigeria Today

Open House Lagos 2018 Activity Line Up
As the count down for Lagos’ biggest architectural festival begins, Open House Lagos is excited to announce the line up for this year’s edition.
As opposed to the regular weekend tours in previous editions, this year will come with a unique yet, exciting twist. Kicking off with a mini launch event x Design Talk on Thursday, 26th April 2018, the festival will host abridged tours from April through October 2018.
See details below:
1. OHL Mini Launch Event + 9H DesignTalk
Speakers: OPA Ladega Interstate Architects, Aramide Akinosho, Amanda Iheme, Isi Etomi, Tosin Oshinowo, Ade Shokunbi, Chuka Ihonor.
Date: Thurday, 26th April 2018
Venue: The Finery, 10 Onisiwo Road (formerly Probyn Road) Ikoyi.
Time: 18:00h
2. OHL Tour of Rom Isichei’s Home/Studio
Description: Explore the home and studio for artist Rom isichei located in Ilupeju, Lagos designed by Sola Adesina.
Date: Saturday 28th April, 2018.
3. OHL Tour of German Consulate Lagos
Date: Sunday, 29th April, 2018.
Location: 15 Eleke Crescent (now Walter Carrington Crescent), Victoria Island.
Open House Lagos 2018 is proudly supported by British Council, Pulse NG, BellaNaija.com, Ventures Africa, Nothing To DO In Lagos, 360Nobs, Taxify NG, Matatu NG, Cycology, Livin Spaces, Guardian Life, Ebony Life TV.
For inquiries on partnerships, sponsorship and more information, contact:
Email: [email protected].
Website: www.openhouselagos.com
Twitter: @Openhouselagos
Facebook: @OpenHouseLagos
Instagram: @Openhouselagos
