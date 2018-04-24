Open House Lagos 2018 Activity Line Up — Nigeria Today

Open House Lagos 2018 Activity Line Up

As the count down for Lagos’ biggest architectural festival begins, Open House Lagos is excited to announce the line up for this year’s edition.

As opposed to the regular weekend tours in previous editions, this year will come with a unique yet, exciting twist. Kicking off with a mini launch event x Design Talk on Thursday, 26th April 2018 , the festival will host abridged tours from April through October 2018.

See details below:

1. OHL Mini Launch Event + 9H DesignTalk

​ Speakers: OPA Ladega Interstate Architects, Aramide Akinosho, Amanda Iheme, Isi Etomi, Tosin Oshinowo, Ade Shokunbi, Chuka Ihonor. Date: Thurday, 26th April 2018 Venue: The Finery, The Finery, 10 Onisiwo Road (formerly Probyn Road) Ikoyi. Time: 18:00h

2. OHL Tour of Rom Isichei’s Home/Studio ​

Description: Explore the home and studio for artist Rom isichei located in Ilupeju, Lagos designed by Sola Adesina. Location: 2, Kujore Street , off Olowogbowo, Street, Ilupeju, Lagos. Date: Saturday 28th April, 2018 . Sign Up: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ohl-2018-tour-rom-isichei-homestudio-tickets-45428267170 3. OHL Tour of German Consulate Lagos Date: Sunday, 29th April, 2018 . Location: 15 Eleke Crescent (now Walter Carrington Crescent), Victoria Island. Sign-Up: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ohl-2018-tour-rom-isichei-homestudio-tickets-45428267170 Open House Lagos 2018 is proudly supported by British Council, Pulse NG, BellaNaija.com, Ventures Africa, Nothing To DO In Lagos, 360Nobs, Taxify NG, Matatu NG, Cycology, Livin Spaces, Guardian Life, Ebony Life TV. For inquiries on partnerships, sponsorship and more information, contact: Email: [email protected] . Website: www.openhouselagos.com Twitter: @Openhouselagos Facebook: @OpenHouseLagos Instagram: @Openhouselagos

