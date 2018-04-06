 OPL 245: UK authorities gave us nod to pay Etete $875m, says JP Morgan - TheCable — Nigeria Today
OPL 245: UK authorities gave us nod to pay Etete $875m, says JP Morgan – TheCable

OPL 245: UK authorities gave us nod to pay Etete $875m, says JP Morgan
JP Morgan Chase Bank says it got the approval of the UK top anti-money laundering agency to transfer $875 million to the Nigerian accounts of Dan Etete's Malabu Oil in 2011. Malabu had sold the lucrative but controversial oil block, OPL 245, to Shell
