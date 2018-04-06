OPL 245: UK authorities gave us nod to pay Etete $875m, says JP Morgan - TheCable — Nigeria Today

OPL 245: UK authorities gave us nod to pay Etete $875m, says JP Morgan – TheCable
|
TheCable
|
OPL 245: UK authorities gave us nod to pay Etete $875m, says JP Morgan
TheCable
JP Morgan Chase Bank says it got the approval of the UK top anti-money laundering agency to transfer $875 million to the Nigerian accounts of Dan Etete's Malabu Oil in 2011. Malabu had sold the lucrative but controversial oil block, OPL 245, to Shell …
Malabu Scandal: UK govt authorised transfer of $875 million to Etete – JP Morgan
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!