Bio Baada wins Sierra Leone presidential election - Daily Post Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Bio Baada wins Sierra Leone presidential election – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Bio Baada wins Sierra Leone presidential election
Daily Post Nigeria
The opposition party's candidate, Rtd Brig Julius Madaa Bio of the Sierra Leone Peoples Party (SLPP) has been declared the winner of the March 31 Sierra Leone Presidential run-off election. According to the result announced by the Sierra Leone's …
BREAKING: Bio Baada wins Sierra Leone presidential election
Julius Maada Bio sworn in as new Sierra Leone president
Opposition Leader Is Sworn In as Sierra Leone's President
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!