Opposition Candidate, Julius Maada Bio Elected And Sworn In As Sierra Leone's President — Nigeria Today

Opposition Candidate, Julius Maada Bio Elected And Sworn In As Sierra Leone’s President
The opposition candidate Julius Maada Bio has won in a narrow victory in a run-off election to become Sierra Leone’s next president, according to official results by the country’s electoral body.
The National Electoral Commission announced at 10:00pm local time that Maada Bio of the Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP) won 51.8 percent of a total of over 2.5 million ballots cast in the March 31 vote, beating out the ruling All People’s Congress candidate Samura Kamara, who garnered 48.1 percent.
Kamara, a former foreign affairs minister, and Maada Bio, who briefly ruled Sierra Leone as head of a military junta in 1996, were vying to replace outgoing President Ernest Bai Koroma, who cannot seek re-election due to term limits.
Brigadier Julius Maada Wonie Bio is a Sierra Leonean politician and the 5th and current president of Sierra Leone since April 4, 2018 and he is just 53 years old.
