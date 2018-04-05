Opposition Candidate, Julius Maada Bio Elected And Sworn In As Sierra Leone's President — Nigeria Today

The opposition candidate Julius Maada Bio has won in a narrow victory in a run-off election to become Sierra Leone’s next president, according to official results by the country’s electoral body.

The National Electoral Commission announced at 10:00pm local time that Maada Bio of the Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP) won 51.8 percent of a total of over 2.5 million ballots cast in the March 31 vote, beating out the ruling All People’s Congress candidate Samura Kamara, who garnered 48.1 percent.