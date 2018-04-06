 Oprah, Rupert Murdoch, Harvard: Saudi Prince's US Tour - New York Times — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Oprah, Rupert Murdoch, Harvard: Saudi Prince’s US Tour – New York Times

Posted on Apr 6, 2018 in World | 0 comments


New York Times

Oprah, Rupert Murdoch, Harvard: Saudi Prince's US Tour
New York Times
LOS ANGELES — He talked about the movie business with Michael Douglas, Morgan Freeman and Dwayne Johnson over dinner at Rupert Murdoch's house. He discussed space travel with Richard Branson in the California desert, and philanthropy with Bill Gates
Candid Admission: Saudi Crown Prince confirms Wahhabi export strategyTimes of India (blog)
Saudi reform could change the worldThe Nation
Israel, Saudi Arabia have common enemy, areas of cooperation: Bin SalmanKasmir Monitor
Saudi Gazette –The Eagle Online –Tehran Times –Yeni Şafak English
all 16 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.