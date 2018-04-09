Oprah Winfrey Goes Inside New Memorial for Lynching Victims - ColorLines magazine — Nigeria Today

Oprah Winfrey Goes Inside New Memorial for Lynching Victims – ColorLines magazine
Oprah Winfrey Goes Inside New Memorial for Lynching Victims
Winfrey visited the National Memorial for Peace and Justice with Equal Justice Initiative founder Bryan Stevenson for "60 Minutes." Sameer Rao Apr 9, 2018 3:26PM EDT. Black woman in brown dress with white stripes and black belt walks next to Black man …
Oprah Visits New Alabama Memorial Site Of Over 4000 Lynching Victims During Powerful '60 Minutes' Segment
Necessary Evil: Why Oprah Winfrey's '60 Minutes' report aired photos of lynchings
Oprah, 60 Minutes airs photos of lynchings from new Alabama memorial; here's why
