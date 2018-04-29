 Orange Digital Ventures Invests In Africa's Talking - Independent Newspapers Limited — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Orange Digital Ventures Invests In Africa’s Talking – Independent Newspapers Limited

Posted on Apr 29, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Independent Newspapers Limited

Orange Digital Ventures Invests In Africa's Talking
Independent Newspapers Limited
Upon completion, Africa's Talking plans to accelerate its internationalisation to support its clients' expansion strategies. Orange Digital Ventures Africa, the Orange, investment fund's new initiative for Africa launched last June, is proud to
Kenyan tech firm raises Sh860 million in its first fundingThe Standard

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.