Hungary's Viktor Orban secures another election victory - NBCNews.com — Nigeria Today

Hungary’s Viktor Orban secures another election victory – NBCNews.com
|
NBCNews.com
|
Hungary's Viktor Orban secures another election victory
NBCNews.com
The anti-immigration nationalist projected himself as a savior of Hungary's Christian culture against Muslim migration into Europe. by Reuters / Apr.09.2018 / 8:58 AM ET. Viktor Orban addresses supporters in Budapest on Sunday.LEONHARD FOEGER / Reuters …
CEE MARKETS-Hungarian assets firm after Orban election victory
Hungary's Viktor Orban wins 'supermajority' for third consecutive term in office
Hungary votes to keep prime minister and right wing in power
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!