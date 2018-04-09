 Hungary's Viktor Orban secures another election victory - NBCNews.com — Nigeria Today
Hungary’s Viktor Orban secures another election victory – NBCNews.com

Posted on Apr 9, 2018 in World


Hungary's Viktor Orban secures another election victory
The anti-immigration nationalist projected himself as a savior of Hungary's Christian culture against Muslim migration into Europe. by Reuters / Apr.09.2018 / 8:58 AM ET. Viktor Orban addresses supporters in Budapest on Sunday.LEONHARD FOEGER / Reuters
