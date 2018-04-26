Orioles 3B Tim Beckham out at least 6 weeks after surgery - ESPN — Nigeria Today

Orioles 3B Tim Beckham out at least 6 weeks after surgery – ESPN
|
ESPN
|
Orioles 3B Tim Beckham out at least 6 weeks after surgery
ESPN
BALTIMORE – The bad news just keeps coming for the Baltimore Orioles. Infielder Tim Beckham had core muscle surgery on Thursday morning and is expected to be out until at least early June, according to manager Buck Showalter. Editor's Picks. MLB …
Orioles notes: Schoop getting closer, Beckham has surgery, Trumbo could be active Tuesday
Injury updates: Beckham, Schoop and more
Tim Beckham to miss six to seven weeks after undergoing core muscle surgery
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!