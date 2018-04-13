 Orlando Brown of Disney's That's So Raven is ARRESTED by bounty hunters while in his underwear - Daily Mail — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Orlando Brown of Disney’s That’s So Raven is ARRESTED by bounty hunters while in his underwear – Daily Mail

Posted on Apr 13, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Daily Mail

Orlando Brown of Disney's That's So Raven is ARRESTED by bounty hunters while in his underwear
Daily Mail
Orlando Brown was arrested in Las Vegas at 6:30 am on Friday for not attending a March hearing after hitting his girlfriend in California earlier this year. The former That's So raven actor was not taken in police, however, but rather by bounty hunters
SEE IT: Ex-Disney star Orlando Brown arrested by bounty hunters after discovered hiding in closetNew York Daily News
Bounty hunters catch former Disney star with his pants downPage Six
Orlando Brown Arrested In His Underwear By Bounty Hunters In Wild VideoHollywood Life
TMZ –Eurweb.com –Complex –PopCrush
all 15 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.