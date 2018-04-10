Oro Nation celebration of Akwa Ibom SSG: A testimony of Governor Udom Emmanuel's Inclusive leadership — Nigeria Today

Oro Nation celebration of Akwa Ibom SSG: A testimony of Governor Udom Emmanuel’s Inclusive leadership

BY Edet Okpo

By today, approximately three months may have passed since the historic and meritorious appointment of Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem as Secretary to the Government of Akwa Ibom State by His Excellency, Governor Udom Gabriel Emmanuel, on Monday 15 January 2018.

That singular act of superlative discretion by His Excellency has expectedly attracted various complementary comments from close observers of the history of political administration and patterns in the State as well as the enthroned all-inclusive leadership perspective His Excellency has effectively incorporated into his template of good governance.

For courageously changing the storyline and discreetly setting up a new paradigm, the entire Oro Nation first and foremost remains immeasurably grateful to His Excellency, Governor Udom Gabriel Emmanuel, for practically proving beyond doubts that he is a detribalized leader who sees the entire Akwa Ibom State as one in severable family whose diverse components deserve equitable share of its socio-political patrimony in all ramifications.How true then a famous Israeli politician, Ehud Olmert, must have been when he said that “Political leaders can help change the psychological climate which affects the quality of relationships among people.”

Whereas individuals have already expressed profound gratitude to His Excellency for this unprecedented feat or sent congratulatory messages to the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem, the Oro Union, the ever progressive and resilient Pan-Oro socio-cultural organization, has decided to openly appreciate the Governor and celebrate Dr. Ekuwem on a grander scale.

This is the cardinal reason for the grand reception organized in honor of the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Emmanuel Effiong Ekuwem by the Oro Nation. According to Dr. (Mrs.) Akon Eyakenyi, the Chairman of the Planning Committee of the event, the historic reception which will also be used to receive a prominent daughter of Oro Nation and first female president general of Oron Union, Chief (Mrs.) Janet Amba is billed to hold on Wednesday, April 11, 2018 at the Oron Township Stadium by 10am.

Indeed, Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem’s celebrated appointment must have come both as a perfect choice by the people’s governor and a soothing balm to the Oro Nation after decades of unassuming silence and marginalization in spite of its stupendous natural endowment and immense human contributions to the growth and development of Akwa Ibom State in particular, and Nigeria in general.

The hosting of this event by the Oro Union shall be significant in a number of ways. First, it will offer the people a broader platform to appreciate Governor Udom Emmanuel for his pragmatic and redemptive approach to good governance that seeks to build or reinforce bridges than destroy existing ones in the name of politics. It passes strong moral lessons to present and future leaders of Akwa Ibom State who would prefer politics of segregation to that of assimilation and inclusiveness. It summarily means, contrary to criticisms and insinuations by leftists, judging by the appointment of Dr. Ekuwem and other developments going on in Oro Nation, Governor Udom Emmanuel means well for the Oro Nation; and corresponding daily happenings are added proof that His Excellency has realizable plans for the entire Oro Nation and Akwa Ibom State as a whole.

The second significance of the civic reception organized in honour of Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem by his kith and kindred comes with the assurance that Oro Nation greatly values and appreciates his stellar character, intellectual excellence, personal sacrifices and public service credentials that amongst others must have necessitated his meritorious appointment into the State cabinet. This is a testimonial proof that, although the demands and expectations of his new office may be onerous, the people are solidly behind him in his determined efforts to patriotically and holistically translate the people-oriented vision of Governor Udom Emmanuel into concrete realities in the collective interest of Akwa Ibom State.

It will be a moment to formally and openly inform Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem that whatever he does henceforth in his current position as Secretary to the State Government may have instant or differed implications on the entire Oro Nation with regards to future possibilities. Hence, the formal civic reception of Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem and Chief (Mrs.) Janet Amba by the Oro people therefore will serve both as a morale booster and psychological incentive to their new portfolios.

The third importance of the event might have to do with the fact that, considering the administrative sagacity and strategic pedestal of the SSG in the current political dispensation, weighed against distinct perceptions of some Oron stakeholders, he will as a matter of necessity play the role of a catalyst and unifier amongst the Oro people in the sustenance of the Divine Mandate of His Excellency beyond 2019. As it is normally said, “To whom much is given, much is expected”.

Lastly, the Oron Union must see the occasion as a unique avenue to reinforce its pillars of unity and review its corporate socio-political goals. Available record shows that since its formation in 1925 as a socio-cultural platform and pioneer mouthpiece for the Oro Nation at a time not many of such existed in pre-Independence Nigeria, the Union has always been an enviable, united, trust-worthy and dependable ally of good governance to all administration both at the Federal and State levels. One of the secrets of its consistent growth and expansion over the years has been its uncompromising resolve to speak in unison over critical matters of public interest.

It therefore becomes pertinent to stress that, against all insinuations by critics and detractors, the Oro Union should use the occasion of the celebration of Dr. Ekuwem as a galvanizer of ideas, vision and corporate character, as one indivisible entity with a common sense of purpose and definite direction as 2019 approaches.

Indeed, Dr. Ekuwem is a brand, nationally and internationally recognized as a foremost telecommunications genius. It would be recalled that, as mark of recognition of the contributions of Dr. Ekuwem to the growth and development of Nigeria, former President Olusegun Obasanjo in 2001 identified him as the “Most productive individual” and conferred on him the prestigious Award of National Productivity/Order of Merit (NPOM).

His appointment by His Excellency therefore was based on merit after a careful search.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

