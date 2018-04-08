Ortom condemns attack, killing of passengers along Lafia – Makurdi highway — Nigeria Today

Ortom condemns attack, killing of passengers along Lafia – Makurdi highway
Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has condemned in strong terms the attack on passengers by some hoodlums near Yelwata, along the ever-busy Lafia – Makurdi Highway on Saturday. DAILY POST gathered that some armed hoodlums attacked passengers along the the highway and killed three of them. The governor in a statement by his Chief Press […]
