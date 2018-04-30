Ortom gives update on herdsmen attacks in Benue - Daily Post Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Ortom gives update on herdsmen attacks in Benue – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Ortom gives update on herdsmen attacks in Benue
Daily Post Nigeria
Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has revealed that only five of the 23 Local Government Areas of the state are free from attacks by herdsmen. Ortom stated this during his first official interaction with newsmen since he returned from his vacation …
Benue Govt Sues Miyetti Allah Over 'Killings'
Only five of 23 LGAs in Benue free from attacks by herdsmen — Ortom
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!