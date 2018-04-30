Ortom gives update on herdsmen attacks in Benue — Nigeria Today

Ortom gives update on herdsmen attacks in Benue

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has revealed that only five of the 23 Local Government Areas of the state are free from attacks by herdsmen. Ortom stated this during his first official interaction with newsmen since he returned from his vacation from the People’s Republic of China two days ago. According to him, the […]

